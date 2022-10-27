Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, the City of Athens, and National Fitness Campaign (NFC) announced a partnership to bring an outdoor Fitness Court® to Athens. The Fitness Court, located at the Sportsplex on U.S. 31 will open Friday, Oct. 28, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
This Fitness Court was developed by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, the City of Athens, and NFC to expand free access to high quality workouts and create equitable access to exercise for communities around the state. The Fitness Court is the world’s best outdoor gym that lets people use their own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations.
Created with people aged 14 and over — and with all abilities in mind, the workouts are adaptable for all fitness levels, allowing participants to move at their own pace. Users also may download the free Fitness Court App which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket and enhances the outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness experience.
“One of our company’s top priorities is to help improve the health and wellness of Alabamians,” said Sophie Martin, Director of Corporate Communications and Community Relations, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama. “We are honored to partner with the City of Athens to bring our Blue Cross sponsored Fitness Courts to Alabama. This innovative platform will help encourage communities to lead healthy and active lifestyles.”
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said the Fitness Court adds to the outdoor recreational opportunities offered at the Sportsplex.
“We continue to see recreation grow in our community, and this partnership and grant project are allowing us to offer another avenue for healthy activity in our city,” Marks said.
“National Fitness Campaign is proud to welcome the City of Athens to the campaign as a leader in health and wellness for Alabama and across America,” said Mitch Menaged, Founder of National Fitness Campaign.
Residents are invited to attend the Launch Event on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. to try the Fitness Court. For more information, follow Athens Recreation Center on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/AthensRecreationCenter, or contact Parks and Rec at (256)-233-8740. For more information on Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama’s support of NFC, please visit https://nationalfitnesscampaign.com/alabama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.