Beads and Beignets will be in store for a Mardi Gras celebration in downtown Athens on Thursday.
Athens Alehouse and Cellar, LLC., located at 111 W. Washington Street in downtown Athens, will have live music from Brad Mallette and Andy Clem along with Happi Pappi beignets for patrons on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 6-9 pm. There’s no cover charge for this community event.
Athens Alehouse owner Lori Hill explains why it is important to support local musicians and food trucks.
“Partnerships between small businesses allow us all to thrive,” Hill said. “Come out and enjoy a cold craft beer or a glass of wine and enjoy the music and beignets.”
The Alehouse has also scheduled a beer stein painting party with fellow downtown business The Broken Brush Studio, LLC. This event will take place on Wednesday, March 2, at 6 p.m. at the Alehouse. This is a ticketed event, and each ticket is $40. Each ticket includes (1) 24 oz. beer stein, paint, instruction and two pints of beer. Limited tickets are available and can be purchased online only at https://bit.ly/3hdNxXD.
“I love to share my passion for painting with the community,” Broken Brush studio owner Jessica Pratt-Miller said. “I encourage everyone to get their party tickets now before they’re gone.”
Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson is thrilled to see downtown businesses collaborating to create community events and experiences.
“We love seeing our downtown businesses working together to provide diverse events that appeal to a wide range of age groups,” Richardson said.
