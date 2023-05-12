Next week is Rodeo Week in Limestone County as the41st annual Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo is set to take place next Friday and Saturday, May 19 & 20, at the Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena. Several family-friendly events are planned for the community in the days leading up to the rodeo.
Rodeo week begins Tuesday, May 16, 2023, with a street dance on the east side of the Limestone County Courthouse. The event begins at 6 p.m. with live music from the Section 8 band.
Thursday, May 18, 2023, slack competition for team roping contestants and contestant overflow will take place at the arena. Gates will open at 8 a.m. with competition beginning at 9 a.m. Admission is $5.
The annual Exceptional Needs Rodeo will take place Friday, May 19, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the arena. This rodeo is for community individuals with special needs and participants are expected to attend from the entire north Alabama region.
The rodeo's main events are scheduled for May 19 and 20, 2023 with gates open at 6 p.m. both nights. Competition is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Competitive events for both nights include bareback bronc riding, calf roping, break-away roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, and bull riding.
The crowd will once again be entertained with professional rodeo clowns. International Professional Rodeo Association Barrelman Mighty Mike Wentworth will be in action as well as specialty acts, chuckwagon races, and other performers.
A $1,000 cash prize giveaway will take place each night of the rodeo. Tickets for the giveaway are currently being sold for $5 each at the Sheriff’s Office and can be purchased both nights of the rodeo. You do not have to be present that night at the rodeo to win.
Daily ticket prices are adults $15 (advance) or $17 (gate) and children 12 years and under $10 (advance) or $12 (gate). Tickets may be purchased in advance at Limestone County Sheriff’s office and online at https://limestonesheriffrodeo.com/tickets
The Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo is produced by the Lone Star Rodeo Company and is held at the Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena located on Alabama Highway 99 west of Athens. All proceeds are used to purchase equipment for the Limestone County Sheriff’s office. Call 256-232-0111 or visit www.limestonesheriffrodeo.com for more information.
