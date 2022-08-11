Each year the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) joins fellow highway patrol and state police organizations across the nation to vie for the top spot in the American Association of State Trooper’s (AAST) “Best-Looking Cruiser” contest. Photos are chosen through popular vote and placed in the AAST’s calendar, in which proceeds are utilized to fund educational scholarships for members’ dependents. While this contest is always a fun way to showcase the Agency’s newest vehicle on a state and national level, this year ALEA took the opportunity to highlight an iconic symbol that represents not only the state’s rich history, but the nation’s as well.
This year’s photo submission features ALEA’s 2022 Chevrolet Tahoe, placed with the iconic F-16C Fighting Falcon “Red Tails” fighter aircraft, which is stationed at Dannelly Field in Montgomery, home of the 100th Fighter Squadron (FS), a unit within the Alabama Air National Guard’s 187th Fighter Wing.
The history of the 100th FS charts back to 1942 when it was activated at Tuskegee Army Airfield, approximately 40 miles east of Montgomery. The mission of the unit was to train African American cadets in combat flying, preparing them for missions during World War II. As the first African American fighter pilots within the US Army Air Force, they would mark their place in history and become known around the world as the “Tuskegee Airmen.” Their aircraft were recognizable by the distinctive red tail which was used for identification purposes in the chaos of battle and is easily noticed in the backdrop of this year’s Cruiser photo.
ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor said, “As the story goes, the color red was also chosen for the boldness and pride which was exuberated by these brave heroes when protecting Bomber Pilots and when serving as an escort on dangerous missions during the war. We are honored to represent the state of Alabama in this national contest which features the famous ‘Red Tails’ and pay homage to the men who helped carve the way toward racial equality in the armed forces.”
You can help ALEA soar to the cover of the calendar by casting your vote! Please be advised that this year’s contest will be tabulated through the SurveyMonkey website and is the official voting site for all states. You may also access this link on the AAST’s Facebook page. Voting for America’s Best-Looking Cruiser began Monday, Aug. 8, at 11 a.m. (CST) and will end on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 4 p.m. (CST).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.