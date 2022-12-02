This year, the Athens Christmas Parade parade was dedicated in memory of Betty Christopher. Betty was known as a true community leader and mentor to so many. People know her for the pride she took in her community and her success driven work ethic that showed in her accomplishments. Community members say her commitment, vision and talent made her a true leader.
Betty started her banking career in 1978 with Citizens Bank, in 1981 AmSouth purchased Citizens and Betty worked there until early 1998. In July of 1998 she was instrumental in the organization of Reliance Bank where she worked for 19 years. Reliance Bank was purchased by Trustmark in 2017 where Betty served as President of Athens Business and Community Relations. Betty retired from Trustmark in 2020 and was named a Director.
Betty was married to the late Charlie Christopher for 59 years, and she was the proud mother of 3 children: the late Phillip Christopher, Penny Roberts, and Brad Christopher. She has 4 grandchildren, Caleb, Colter, Caitlin, and Ella.
She was an active member of O’Neal Church of Christ where she served as an elder’s wife for 25 years.
Some of the organizations she was involved in includes:
• Board member for United Way, and some of her volunteer services included volunteering at food drives and delivering water to tornado victims.
• Treasurer for Hester Chapel Cemetery. She spent much of her time working at the cemetery’s decoration day.
• Past Board member for Athens Public Library.
• Ambassador for the Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce-helping at Ribbon Cuttings, volunteering to work at several Chamber events including the Fiddlers Convention, Home and Garden, Christmas Open House, and Ice Skating on the Square
She served on boards and raised money for a number of charities including cooking chili and selling hot dogs to raise money for the March of Dimes and American Heart Association.
Betty spent 19 years organizing and helping with the Christmas Parade. She helped with lining up floats and her special contribution was being in charge of judging the floats. Betty always looked forward to the Christmas Parade and working with everyone in the community that shows up to help on the day of the parade.
Betty was truly committed to the Athens-Limestone community. Her commitment and dedication to the organizations she served on and commitment to helping and mentoring to everyone was unlike any other, many have expressed. Betty always had a smile and was willing to go the extra mile for anyone she met.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.