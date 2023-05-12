May is Older Americans Month, and to celebrate, Top of Alabama Regional Council of Governments welcomed more than 300 seniors from Limestone County for a fun-filled day of bingo, food, prizes and fellowship.
“Governor (Kay) Ivey declared that the State of Alabama would observe Older Americans Month. This is our annual Countywide Bingo, and we just blend that with Older Americans month to celebrate the senior citizens of Limestone County,” Limestone County Council on Aging Director Susan McGrady said.
TARCOG organized events in Limestone, Jackson, Madison, Morgan, and Dekalb counties during the month of May, and Friday, May 12, the Limestone County Council on Aging hosted County wide Bingo at Central Church of Christ.
Emmitt Davis, Community Services Coordinator with TARCOG, said, “Every year, we support all of our Council on Aging. We provide funding to all the local Council on Aging and we help sponsor this event. We do this throughout all our county regions. That’s what we do each and every year to give back to our seniors and let them know how much we appreciate them for the work they have done throughout the year.”
The Limestone Commission on Aging had more than 250 prizes for Friday’s bingo event. Ritchie Thompson called the numbers while members of the Limestone County Commission grilled lunch outside. With the gym at Central Church of Christ filled with seniors, staff from TARCOG stayed busy keeping up with all the winning cards.
The tables of prizes, food, and drinks were made possible through funding from TARCOG and donations from local businesses, officials, and individuals in the community.
“When it started out, we hade 175 to 200 people. This year, we planned for 300 and had to put more chairs and more things out. I think it’s the old saying, ‘We’ve come through COVID.’ Everybody’s out, and everybody is ready. Our numbers at the senior centers are growing; transportation, everything is growing, and this just tops it all off,” McGrady said. “The turnout makes you feel great. It shows that our mission to keep seniors as active, healthy, and at home as long as they can be and 300 seniors showed up to a gym to play bingo. It’s a great thing.”
After taking a break for lunch, the Council on Aging took a moment to recognize one special senior. Ms. Josephine Baker, 94, of Athens, was recognized for being a faithful senior center attendee for 27 years. She has many reasons for loving her time at the senior center.
Baker said, “I like coming out because I like people. I like being around a lot of people, socializing, playing games, and going on trips. I like that.”
