Tuesday’s primary election resulted in a runoff for State Representative District 2 but between whom is still undecided. Ben Harrison finished in first but will have to wait until next Tuesday to learn who he will face as Jason Black and Kimberly Butler are in a virtual tie for second place. Now, they must wait for the provisional ballots to be counted before knowing who will join Harrison in the June 21 runoff.
Overall, Harrison received 3,275 votes (32.87 percent). Black amassed 3,088 (30.99 percent) with Butler trailing by just five votes at 3,083 (30.94 percent). Fourth place candidate Terrance Irelan received 517 votes (5.19 percent).
Although Harrison did not receive the most votes in Lauderdale County nor the most votes in Limestone County, respectable second place showings in both counties elevated him into first overall. In Limestone County, Black was the clear favorite receiving 1,926 votes (46.42 percent). Harrison earned 1,423 (33.94 percent) and Butler 738 (17.60 percent).
Butler was able to make up ground in her native Lauderdale County where she received 2,345 votes (40.63 percent). Harrison received 1,852 votes (32.09 percent) and Black received 1,142 votes (19.79 percent).
“I am so thankful to the people of District 2 for their support and trust. It is an incredible honor to win first place in the Republican Primary, and be headed to the runoff election. I want to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart,” Harrison said.
Black also released a statement Wednesday afternoon. “I wish to thank everyone that voted yesterday. I appreciate the trust that was placed in me. The results show that we are in place and headed for a runoff, but there are still some provisional ballots left to be counted. I am ready to work to earn your vote and look forward to June 21st,” he said.
The official results for Limestone County will be announced next Tuesday, May 31 according to Limestone Probate Judge Charles Woodruff.
