Clements High School has received a new United States flag to replace the worn flag that they had. District 3 Commissioner Jason Black presented the flag to Principal Clint Legg Wednesday after noticing a worn flag flying atop the school.
“I was pumping gas at the Clements Mini Mart and noticed the tattered flag,” Black said. Black reached out to his friend and fellow 1987 Clements graduate, Legg, to bring his attention to the flag. “Clint’s father, Bill, was a fighter pilot and a decorated veteran before his passing. I knew Clint was unaware of the flag’s condition. We agreed that I would get him another flag.”
Black had purchased a new flag to fly at his home during the past Fourth of July and decided to take it to the school.
“I did not have time to order another one and decided it would be easier if I just bought myself another flag later,” he said.
The flagpole at Clements has great sentimental value to Black and Legg, making the gift even more special.
“The flagpole was always a meeting place when I was a student. We met our friends there, we congregated at break there, we prayed there and we even met for the occasional fight in front of the bus pickup,” Black said. “Clint is in his first year as principal and the community is so excited to have someone that loves the school like everyone else. I felt obligated to do something about the torn flag and I know Clint was happy to receive a new one to fly in front of the school.”
Legg and the Clements community as a whole are happy and appreciative to have the new flag flying above the school.
“Jason is a lifelong member of the Clements community and tries to help whenever we ask. He is always the first to jump in to help and I am glad to have him as a friend,” Legg said.
