For some Alabama players, the love is never lost.
That is the case for former SEC champion starting quarterback Blake Sims, who took the reins of the Tide's offense in 2014, leading Bama to a College Football Playoff berth in its first year of existence.
Sims stopped by in Athens from 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26, at Buddy's Home Furnishings to sign autographs for eager fans.
Sims started signing autographs before the event officially started at 3, highlighting the community's desire to see the QB. Fans ranged from young children to older men and women.
There were free 8X10 photos for patrons of the signing event, along with small plastic footballs to be signed as well. Additionally, more expensive photos of Alabama legends, such as Sims, were available as well. This includes Keith McCants and Sherman Williams.
Sims says he loves signing day for multiple reasons, including the love he gets from the fans, the stories he hears and the memories he shares.
"I love hearing the stories, especially about Bear Bryant. People like to compare him to Saban and I love hearing about the two coaches," Sims said.
The event was put on by Ron Shedd, of Ron's Bama Pixs, who has taken photos of prominent Alabama players for decades and also organizes autograph signings and charity events.
Sims threw for 3,487 yards and 28 touchdowns during his 2014 campaign, with his favorite target being Amari Cooper.
A native of Georgia, Sims says he has been catching grief from his UGA buddies before next weekend's matchup between the Tide and the Bulldogs in the SEC title game.
For those interested in learning more about Ron Shedd and his Alabama photos, visit his Facebook page at "Ron's Bama Pixs."
For those interested in more information about the signing event with Blake Sims at Buddy's Home Furnishings, or about the store itself, visit their Facebook page at "Buddy's Home Furnishings" or their website buddyrents.com.
