Limestone County High School and 30 other Alabama schools received grants amounting to $291,000 from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama.
“In our commitment to helping prevent childhood obesity, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama’s Be Healthy School Grant Program is awarding $291,000 in grants to 31 schools statewide enrolling students in grades K through eighth for the 2022-2023 school year. The grants are for the implementation of school-based health and wellness programs, emphasizing increased exercise and nutrition education during the school year. Almost 16,000 students will benefit from this year’s grant distribution. Each school is receiving a grant of up to $10,000. Since 2012, Blue Cross has awarded over $2.5 million in 284 Be Healthy School Grants across 64 counties in Alabama impacting more than 134,000 students,” said BCBS of Alabama in a statement.
East Limestone County High School was a recipient of the grant in the amount of $10,000 split into $5,000 per semester.
The grant will be used to update workout equipment in the middle school gym.
