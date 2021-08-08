FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2007, file photo, Florida State head football coach Bobby Bowden, right, squeezes into his seat for a team photo during media day activities in Tallahassee, Fla. The Hall of Fame college football coach Bobby Bowden has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Exuding charm and wit, Bowden led Florida State to two national championships and a record of 315-98-4 during his 34 seasons with the Seminoles. In all, Bowden had 377 wins during his 40 years in major college coaching. He was 91 years old.