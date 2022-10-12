Bocar Group opens new plant in Limestone

Bocar Group has expanded its presence in North America to continue offering the highest quality automotive components. International supplier of high-pressure die cast aluminum components and semi-permanent molds, as well as industry partner, Bocar Group celebrated the opening of its first U.S based manufacturing plant in Huntsville, Ala., on Tuesday.
Bocar Group added a new plant to its manufacturing capacity in Huntsville, Ala. Several government officials and senior executives of Bocar Group attended the opening ceremony, celebrating an important milestone in the Group's history. With an investment of $176 million for land and construction, the site is already fully operational and will play an important role in meeting the growing demand for local and global markets.
"With our first plant in the U.S. we are confident that Bocar Group is prepared to face the challenges of the global automotive industry such as weight reduction, more efficient engines and electrification, which will also bring new opportunities,” said Marcus Baur, president of Bocar Group. “We are expanding our international presence and increasing our competitive advantage through innovation and technology. Highly specialized manufacturing processes and components are the keys to ensure value-added products and services for our customers.”
The new plant has 323,000 square feet of production and includes 18,000 square feet of offices, quality laboratories, a training center, and employee services. By the end of 2022, 420 employees are expected to work on 21 different products.
"We are excited about the continued expansion of our investment in the US market, and we are confident that we will achieve significant growth here," said Ignacio Moreno, CEO of Bocar Group during the ribbon-cutting ceremony. "The new plant will accelerate our development to a higher level, by introducing new technologies and enhancing our product portfolio. This, will streamline the manufacturing process, improve quality, and provide the best service to meet our customers' needs and further expand our presence in this country."
During the event Tommy Battle, Huntsville Mayor, said, “Bocar Group led the way in the City’s efforts to develop a robust automotive supplier ecosystem, and their established presence drew many others to our community. We are pleased and honored to have Bocar Group in Huntsville.”
By the end of this year, Bocar’s employees will develop and produce structural, power train, and electric drive unit components, among others. The new plant is the Group’s first manufacturing facility in the United States.
“Bocar Group has a long history in the automotive sector, with nearly 40 years supplying parts to our customers in the United States. Next year, we will celebrate 65 years of serving the most important companies in the industry,” said Robbie Day, plant manager for Bocar US in Alabama. “Thanks to the support of the Alabama government, the construction of this plant has been successfully completed."
“We are very excited you are here in Limestone County, and want to thank you for investing with our community”, said Collin Daly, Chairman of the Limestone County Commission.
Aluminum parts are crucial to achieve automotive weight reduction and increased gas mileage targets, which in turn becomes a strategic material to comply with environmental regulations and build sustainable mobility. Since 2014, Bocar Group has developed manufacturing know-how and earned recognition from its customers, thanks to outstanding performance and contribution to what has become a global commitment: To protect our environment.
Bocar Group is a development partner and full-service provider in the manufacture of high-quality aluminum and plastic components with specific requirements for the automotive industry. The company concentrates its production in three business units, aluminum die casting, aluminum semi-permanent mold and plastics, through 10 manufacturing plants in North America and engineering and service offices in five countries. With more than 7,000 employees on all continents and diverse specialties such as manufacturing, engineering, advanced development and management, Bocar Group is working for the future of sustainable mobility. For more information, visit: www.bocar.com.
