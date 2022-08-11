Chapman Bodiford of Limestone County was named one of four finalists in the Young Farmers Discussion Meet after competitive rounds held Aug. 6.
The Final Four will compete in December in Montgomery at the Alabama Farmers Federation annual meeting. The winner will receive a new 4-wheeler, sponsored by First South Farm Credit, and will represent Alabama during American Farm Bureau Federation national competition in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in January 2023.
He was one of 23 contestants in the meet, which simulates a committee meeting where participants discuss solutions to agricultural issues.
The Young Farmers contest, for ages 18-35, was held during the Alabama Farmers Federation Farm & Land Expo in Birmingham.
