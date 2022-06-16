The “Born Free Bash” will be back for the 7th year on the Elk River.
Tommy and Becky James will host the boat party on July 2 from 3-7 p.m. one mile south of the Elk River/US Hwy. 72 bridge.
The couple decided to host their own party because of their love for the river and the community.
“We enjoy going to boat parties,” Tommy James said. “So we just decided we would do that.”
Last year they had about 100 boats and James said they grow every year.
“People tell us they have a really good time and they enjoyed it and they appreciate it,” James said.
Local restaurant, El Patron, will take orders for food during the event and a kayak will bring it up to the boat.
“You know being on the water makes you hungry. So, you can always call and order up Mexican food, and it’ll be delivered to your boat. That’s pretty unique,” James said.
They’ll announce the number to call to place an order several times while out on the water.
The Jeff Quillen Band from Loretto, Tenn., will be there once again with music for all tastes.
“The music is excellent. It’s classic rock, country, the mix that a lot of us around here like,” James said.
Free Koozies will be given away to each boat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.