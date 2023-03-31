Emmett Moore was recently named as the new Executive Director for Athens-Limestone Family Resource Center and he is excited to be in Athens and get to work serving the community.
Originally from Chicago, Moore’s military and nonprofit career has led him to the North Alabama area. The drive to help others and to give back is something he believes he was born to do.
Moore said, “As a kid, [my dad] was a corporate executive but he spent a lot of time after work and on weekends helping kids and giving back to the community. It is something I always saw him do when I was a child. I guess it’s just in my blood. My mother was a retired teacher so I saw them both working with kids and don’t things for the community.”
“I ended up joining the military and was in the United States Army in Desert Storm for a number of years. I left the Army and finished school and ended up with Big Brothers Big Sisters. I spent the better part of twenty years with Big Brothers Big Sisters,” he said.
While in the Army, Moore would coach youth and middle school football when he was off duty. He also worked with the church youth group.
He said, “It was just natural for me when I went to school to get a behavioral science/psychology degree to go into nonprofit work helping children and communities.”
Moore also worked with Habitat for Humanity for a while. After moving from Chicago, Atlanta, and Columbus, Ga. with Big Brothers Big Sisters, he was eventually moved to Huntsville with Big Brothers Big Sisters of North Alabama.
“I left nonprofit for a little bit and tried the corporate thing but I didn’t like it very much so I decided to get back into nonprofit where I think I do best and where I belong,” Moore said.
That desire to return to nonprofit work led him to the Family Resource Center. The center has undergone a major transition over the last couple of months. Several of their programs have been paused during that time but Moore hopes to get all the programs up and running very soon.
“What I am doing right now is filling positions so we can get our two major programs – Family Solutions and Work Force Development – those are probably our two largest programs that we trying to get up and running. As soon as I can get those positions staffed, hopefully within the next 30 days, those programs will be up and running again.”
One program Moore is very proud of is the Ramp Program and it has continued throughout the transition.
“Linda is doing a real good job with that,” Moore said. “We are going to get those two main programs staffed and once those are on solid ground and up and going smoothly, we will look into expanding into some other areas. Maybe doing something to serve children specifically and some other things that will be a resource for the community.”
“I have been over here and in and around the area since I came to North Alabama in 2011, so it’s not completely foreign. I look forward to serving the Athens/Limestone community and getting to know it better than I already knew it and bringing a service that I think is greatly needed. People who are underserved and marginalized need as much help as they can to get on their feet and to get going. That’s what the Family resource Center is here to do,” Moore said.
