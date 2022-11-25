April Collins of Collins Law, LLC, and Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama (BGCNAL) leadership gathered on Tuesday, Nov. 21, to dedicate the first of 10 new vans that will safely transport youth across North Alabama to Clubs, events, and new experiences.
Collins Law, LLC is the sponsor of the first van in the ten-vehicle fleet that is part of one of the BGCNAL Doors To The Future Capital Campaign projects.
“The exposure and opportunities I experienced as a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs was so important to me, and I’m proud that Collins Law, LLC will be the first sponsor of such an important project,” April Collins said.
For more on how to become a vehicle sponsor or other capital projects, please contact Beth Morring at (256)-520-6500.
