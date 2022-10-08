Multiple Athens-Limestone volleyball programs stepped up to do their part and show support for Breast Cancer Awareness, either by hosting volleyball events or participating in them.
Athens and Elkmont this past week both hosted Pink Out-type volleyball events in support of Breast Cancer Awareness and had Athens-Limestone teams involved in the action.
Both events provided opportunities to also raise funds for and awareness of the cause.
According to Athens athletic director Linda Moore, the Block Out Cancer Pink Out event and teacher appreciation night was the idea of Athens head volleyball coach, Whitley Berryhill.
The success of the event leads Moore to believe there will be more to come.
“The event went really well, we really enjoyed it,” Moore said. “I am sure it is something we will continue to do every year and see how we can make it bigger and better as it goes on. We just want to bring awareness not just with the adults but with our students as well.”
One of the key organizers of the event for Elkmont’s Pink Out, head volleyball coach Mary Jane Hobbs, says it is the third year they have hosted the event, recognizing the importance of it not just in Elkmont, but all of Athens-Limestone and northern Alabama.
At both events, pink was the apparel of choice for the players, coaches, fans and judges.
