The Calhoun Workforce Solutions (CWS) team is looking to fill a few spots in its fall brewing apprentice course this fall. The deadline to apply is Monday, Nov. 7.
“This apprenticeship course is the first of its kind in North Alabama, and was designed specifically for beginner to intermediate-level brewers,” commented Doug Brazier, CWS Interim Director and Business Developer.
Breweries have become one of the fastest-growing recession-proof industries across the globe, and as the need for craft beer continues to expand, more brewer apprentices are needed. “Look at Huntsville, for example, in 2010 there was only one single brewery in town, and within the last few years over 9 craft breweries and 3 craft beer stores have opened in downtown alone, Craft beer has become not only a hobby for many, but its revenue in sales makes a significant impact on the economy,” says Brazier. According to the Brewers Association 2019 statistics report, the state of Alabama ranks 24th in per-capita economic beer impact at $858 million.
The goal of this course is to provide training to individuals who are interested in understanding the basics of brewing, fermenting, and packaging beer at a commercial level. The training will include a combination of lecture sessions to educate the participants on the process and science of brewing and hands-on brewing exercises to reinforce elements of the lessons. After completion of the course, participants will have the knowledge and basic skills required to pursue a career in brewing.
Classes will begin Monday, Nov. 9, at Fractal Brewing Project, 3200 Leeman Ferry Rd. SW, Huntsville, AL. The cost to participate is $320, and individuals must be 21 or older.
To learn more about this course, visit www.calhoun.edu/brewing. If you have additional questions, please contact Doug Brazier at (256)-306-2938.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.