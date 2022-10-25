Holy beaver nuggets! Athens is less than a month away from the much anticipated opening of the new Buc-ee’s. Just in time for the holiday season, the new 53,000 square foot travel center is scheduled to open Nov. 21, 2022.
“Buc-ee’s will be a destination stop in Athens,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “Interstate traffic is a vital part of our tax base, and Buc-ee’s will definitely benefit our economy. Buc-ee’s also has a wonderful reputation for customer service and community support. We look forward to a long and successful partnership in Athens.”
Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. CST on Nov. 21. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. CST. Mayor Ronnie Marks, Athens Council President Chris Seibert, Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly, Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon, Senator Arthur Orr, and ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell will attend the celebration Buc-ee’s said.
Buc-ee’s broke ground on the new location in November 2021 bringing an estimated $35 million investment and creating 250 new jobs in the Athens-Limestone area.
The store is at the southeast corner of I-65 and Huntsville Brownsferry Road. The Athens location is the first Buc-ee’s in North Alabama and the third location in the state, according to Buc-ee’s. Construction is also underway at the fourth location in Auburn.
According to Buc-ee’s starting pay ranges between $16 and $22 an hour, full benefits, a 6 percent matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation.
