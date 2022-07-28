Brittany Wisehart, the iAcademy at Athens Elementary WOW Lab Facilitator, recently became an Apple Learning Coach.
“The Apple Learning Coach process was about 6 months from start to finish and was about 43 professional learning hours. This program was one you had to apply for and be accepted by Apple to participate in,” said Wisehart.
Wisehart, who already had her Apple Teaching Certification, was encouraged by iAcademy principal Amanda Tedford to pursue becoming an Apple Learning Coach to better equip her in the role of WOW Lab Facilitator.
“The Apple Learning Coach certification has not only allowed me first-hand experience with Apple Education programs and how to apply them when teaching; but also trained me in how to effectively collaborate with teachers on a coaching level,” said Wisehart.
Being an Apple Learning Coach further equips Wisehart to enhance student learning.
“As a former classroom teacher, I want to do anything I can to help support teachers, because that ultimately enhances student learning. I enjoy being able to work with teachers to incorporate technology into daily teaching and classroom projects. The Apple Learning Coach program has helped me learn how to better support teachers, as well as how to integrate computer science and technology into my lessons for students,” said Wisehart.
Wisehart went on to explain, “my goal is for students to explore the world of what they can create, invent, or problem solve using technology, instead of using technology for consumption. I am so blessed to work with a faculty that constantly wants to grow and learn in order to give our students the best learning experience possible and prepare them for their future! I am honored to be just a small part of that.”
