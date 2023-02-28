Saturday, Feb. 26, 2023, The News Courier published a story about broadband internet expansion in Limestone County. Since then, new information has been provided from Representative Andy Whitt and Charter/Spectrum.
Previously, Charter had said, “Our Rural Digital Opportunity Fund grant project in Limestone County will begin this summer with the first activations occurring late fall. The fiber-optic network buildout will ultimately bring service to more than 1,600 homes and small businesses in Limestone County. The expansion includes Spectrum product offerings with access to gigabit service with no data caps, no modem fees, no annual contracts, and high-quality service provided by U.S.-based employees.”
Patti Braskie Michel, Senior Director of Regional Communications, South, reached out to amend the number.
“The correct number is 2,000 homes and small businesses, not 1,600,” she said.
Representative Andy Whitt was able to confirm with ADECA that zero customers were added to broadband services through the Alabama Broadband Accessibility Fund grants in Limestone County.
“There were two grant requests. One from Ardmore Telephone that would serve 377 customers, and there were no funds available at that time. Comcast was going to serve or upgrade 2,900 customers. That request was $2.6 million, and they were considered ineligible areas where there was already acceptable access to the internet,” Whitt said.
According the ADECA’a website, an eligible area normally must be located in a rural, unserved area. They define those areas as:
Rural Area: Any area within Alabama not included within the boundaries of any incorporated city or town having a population in excess of 25,000 inhabitants, according to the last federal census.
Unserved Area: Any rural area in which there is not at least one provider of terrestrial broadband service that is either: (1) offering a connection to the Internet meeting the minimum service threshold (100/20 Mbps); or (2) required under the terms of another state or federal grant to provide a connection to the Internet at speeds meeting the minimum service threshold within the same or similar timeframe of projects of similar complexity or scale awarded during each grant cycle.
“Limestone County does have two pending requests, and grant announcements will be announced this week. The federal government will be releasing $191 million over the next several months for rural broadband expansion. That will be administered through ADECA as well, and we are certainly hopeful that we are able to capture some of those funds for Limestone County,” Whitt said.
