Brooklyn Nichols, the co-author of “A Do Nothing Day,” will be reading her book at a book reading and art event Saturday, April 29, at High Cotton Arts. The event is free for children ages 6-12, but attendees are asked to pre-register.
Brooklyn, a sixth grader at East Limestone, was staying with her mom’s cousin Denise when she was inspired to write a book. Brooklyn was anxiously awaiting her parents’ return from a trip and found herself with nothing to do. She and Denise brainstormed and came up with the idea to write a book centered around her “do nothing day.”
The book features children with varying abilities, including Brooklyn on the cover. Brooklyn was born with a rare and progressive neuromuscular disease known as SMA. The disease causes difficulty with functions such as breathing, swallowing, and walking. Though the disease has resulted in Brooklyn being bound to a wheelchair, it has not stopped her from living each day to the fullest.
Brooklyn will be reading her book, and children will also participate in an art project. The event is hosted by the Athens Arts League and begins at 10:30 a.m. To pre-register, call (256) 262-9022.
