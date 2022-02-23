Republican Britley Leonard Brown announced her candidacy for Limestone County District Judge Place 2 Tuesday morning.
“I’m running on my conservative values and strong belief in the constitution,” Brown said. “I believe in the rule of law and intend to enforce the same with honesty and integrity.”
Brown has served as an Associate Attorney at Hand Arendall Harrison Sale, LLC in Athens since 2016. Her six years of experience includes representing hundreds of clients in ligation before Circuit and District Courts, Juvenile Court of Limestone County, Ala., Probate Court and the Bankruptcy Court of the Northern District of Alabama.
“I am driven by a strong sense of civic duty that was instilled in me at a very young age,” Brown said. “I have been proudly serving this community through various acts of service for as long as I can remember, and it is my desire to expand that service to my professional life.”
Brown grew up in Athens and attended school at Cowart Elementary, Athens Middle and High Schools. She graduated from the University of Alabama School of Law in 2015. She serves on the Limestone County Council on Aging Foundation Board and is a Rotarian in the Athens Rotary Club. Brown is also a Member in Good Standing of the Alabama Bar Association and the Limestone County Bar Association.
