On Monday, the Tennessee Valley Authority extinguished a fire in a turbine building at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant.
According to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the fire occurred in Unit 3 in the oil system of a water pump.
“At 1:45 p.m. CT on Saturday, April 2, a Notice of Unusual Event — the least severe of four NRC Emergency classifications — was declared at Browns Ferry on Unit 3 when operators were notified of a fire near non-safety-related equipment in the plant. Plant personnel responded as trained, and the fire was immediately extinguished,” said Jim Hopson with the TVA.
No outside agencies were required to extinguish the fire. There were no reports of injuries to personnel or impacts to public safety from the fire.
“All plant systems operated as designed, and there were no injuries or impacts to the health and safety of the public or plant personnel. At the time of the event, Unit 3 was offline due to a scheduled maintenance outage but has since returned to service.
Units 1 and 2 were not impacted by this incident and continue to operate at full power,” said Hopson.
The fire was not a threat to the nuclear reactor and was contained to a turbine building.
