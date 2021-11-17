Leave it to Beaver to bring excitement, jobs and a new destination to Northern Alabama.
That would be Arch “Beaver” Aplin, co-founder of Buc-ee’s, who was on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony of their new destination spot, located in Athens off Exit 347.
The new location, expected to be completed by Christmas of next year and possibly even Thanksgiving, according to Aplin, is going to provide at minimum 170 jobs for Limestone County, along with a premier destination spot for travelers.
The Athens location is the fourth location in Alabama, showing Buc-ee’s' commitment to the state, as they continue to branch out from their home state of Texas.
Aplin said that Alabama was the first state they looked into after deciding to expand beyond Texas, and that Gov. Kay Ivey said the state would welcome Aplin and Buc-ee’s with open arms. Aplin said it has been nothing but a great experience in Alabama.
“It is clear that we love it here,” Aplin said. “The future is bright.”
On hand for the groundbreaking was Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks, Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly, Alabama House Speaker Mac McCutcheon and Director of ADECA Kenneth Boswell.
Each of these individuals reiterated their excitement for the Buc-ee’s to join the community, and were thankful to Aplin and state and local representatives for showing interest in the project.
“This all starts on the local level,” McCutcheon said. “Everybody is working together. We are going to brag in North Alabama about a Buc-ee’s.”
Aplin assured that the jobs for the Athens Buc-ee’s will be “good jobs” at full-time. He also said he would be “shocked” if they didn’t end up employing over 200 people, though 170 is the minimum they will hire.
A site plan shows that the Buc-ee’s location will have round 120 fuel pumps.
