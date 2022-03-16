Two burglary suspects are being held in the Limestone County Detention Center following their arrests after a lengthy investigation by the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office. William Cody Clark, 28, of Toney and Tyler Keefe Love, 34, of Harvest are being held and charged with multiple crimes including burglary and drug possession.
A saturation detail was conducted by the Limestone County Criminal Investigation Division and the Narcotics Division on Wednesday, March 9, in an area targeted by burglars. During this detail, a motorcycle belonging to one of the suspects was spotted at a storage facility as well as a car belonging to an additional suspect for the same burglaries.
The suspect in the vehicle was detained, and investigators discovered that a storage unit had been damaged and entered unlawfully. Investigators searched the unit and discovered one of the suspects inside armed with a firearm. The suspect resisted arrest but was quickly taken into custody.
Investigators also discovered that the suspects had several storage units rented. Investigators obtained warrants and a search of the units revealed thousands of dollars in stolen property, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. It is believed that the suspects had committed burglaries in Lauderdale, Limestone and Madison counties, as well as Tennessee.
William Cody Clark, 28 of Toney, Ala., has been charged with:
• Second degree burglary
• First degree criminal mischief
• Distribution of a controlled substance
• Possession of a pistol by a violent felon
• Resisting arrest
• Possession of burglars tools
Clark is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $42,00.00 bond.
Tyler Keefe Love, 34, of Harvest Ala., has been charged with:
• Possession of burglars tools
• Hindering prosecution
• Second degree burglary
• Distribution of a controlled substance
• Criminal mischief
• Third degree burglary
Love is being held in the Limestone County Detention Center on a $36,000 bond.
“I am thankful for the hard work and dedication of our investigators who followed up on many leads to bring about justice in these burglary cases. This was an outstanding team effort,” Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.
