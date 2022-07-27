Representative for State House District 2 candidate Kimberly Butler has vowed to continue her fight by running a write-in campaign in November’s general election. Butler recently contested the Republican primary results after allegedly finding proof that several voters in Lauderdale County were not allowed to vote in the District 2 race.
The results of the District 2 primary race sent Jason Black and Ben Harrison into the Republican run-off. Harrison won the run-off in June. Butler insists she should have been in the run-off against Harrison.
“I acquired 42 signed legal affidavits from the voters stating they would have voted for me. These 42 votes would have changed the outcome of the primary election,” Butler said.
Despite claiming to have the evidence, the Alabama GOP opted to dismiss Butler’s contest without hearing the evidence, thus deeming Harrison the Republican winner.
Butler will participate in a town hall this Saturday, July 30, at 6 p.m. at Rogersville Park.
