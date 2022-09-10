Calhoun Community College has announced the names of those students qualifying for the President’s and Dean’s List for the 2022 summer semester. Students are listed by hometowns.
Presidents's List
• Athens- Joshua Christopher Brannon, April Lashay Hendricks, Brallan Ramirez, Amber Ann Ray, Chandler Wyatt Stevens
• Harvest- Garrett James Conner, Justin Craig Jtineant
Dean's List
• Athens- Christopher Logan Byrd, Cristy Roman
• Elkmont- Katherine Nicole Lovell
Harvest- David Cole Hutchens, Carson Walker
