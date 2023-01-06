The dental hygiene program of Calhoun Community College is seeking continuing accreditation through the American Dental Association's Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA), the sole agency recognized by the U. S. Department of Education to accredit dental and dental-related education programs presented at the post-secondary level.
The program is engaged in a thorough self-study process designed to ensure the quality of the educational program. A team of CODA reviewers will be conducting a site visit April 18-19, 2023, to meet with College administration, program faculty, students, and community partners.
Third-party comments are sought regarding the dental hygiene program from faculty, students, patients, administrators, dental professionals, and the community at large.
All comments must be related to the CODA Dental Hygiene Accreditation Standards or the CODA Policies and Procedures used in the Commission accreditation process. These documents may be accessed at https://coda.ada.org/ or by calling CODA. Comments must be received no later than Feb. 17, 2023.
Signed or unsigned comments will be accepted and names and/or signatures will be removed from comments prior to forwarding them to the program.
Commission on Dental Accreditation American Dental Association 211 East Chicago Avenue Chicago, IL 60611 Telephone: 1-800-621-8099, extension 4653
