The Calhoun Community College Athletics Division is seeking aspiring basketball stars that are in high school or recent graduates to help take their skills to the next level during its upcoming Men’s Basketball Prospect Camp. The one-day, $75 camp will be held on Sunday, September 17 from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. in the Kelley Gymnasium on Calhoun’s Decatur Campus, located at 6250 US Hwy 31 N, Tanner, AL.
“This isn’t your ordinary basketball camp,” commented Derrick Powell, Calhoun’s Head Men’s Basketball Coach.
“This high-energy skills training involves non-stop action on the court while also incorporating guidance for personal growth. The intense training, combined with friendly yet competitive live competitions with other campers, will not only help build your confidence on the court but will also instill camaraderie and positive sportsmanship, both vital in the game of basketball,” he added.
The former Tuskegee University Men’s Basketball Coach boasts over 16 years of coaching experience on the high school and collegiate levels, coupled with a background as a player. Most renowned for his outstanding abilities in rebounding and defensive persistence, the majority of his points were accrued from offensive rebounds or steals. During his senior year, he achieved a career-high game of 21 rebounds. Focused on establishing a rebounding record for consecutive years, Powell earned several leadership awards over the course of his career.
“The primary goal of this camp is to finely tune each player’s skills and guide them through drills to enhance their recruitable potential,” explains Powell. “My passion for basketball drives me, and I am enthusiastic about welcoming and teaching young men who share that same love for the sport. They will learn to embrace challenges, make connections, and create memories that will endure a lifetime.”
All campers must provide their own athletic sneakers and attire. A free tshirt will be given to all campers. To secure a spot in the camp, visit www.calhoun.edu/mensbballprospectcamp.
