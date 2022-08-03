The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office recently congratulated Captain Guy Simmons on his retirement after his 18 years of service to the citizens of Limestone County. Simmons was joined by Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin and other LCSO staff as they said farewell with a special cake and plenty of stories.
“I would like to thank Captain Simmons for his leadership, loyalty, honor, dedication, and selflessness during his 18 years of service to the citizens of Limestone County. I wish him the best in his retirement,” McLaughlin said.
Over his career, Captain Simmons served as a Deputy Sheriff, Patrol Lieutenant, and Patrol Captain. At his retirement luncheon, several shared stories of their time spent working alongside Simmons. Chief Justin Flanagan and Lieutenant Rhett McNatt spoke of the impact Simmons had on their lives.
“I believe the mark of a true leader is how they enable others to see their potential and set them up for success, and that is what Captain Simmons has done for me,” McNatt said.
