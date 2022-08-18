The Limestone County Career and Technical Center is one of four schools in North Alabama who will launch modern manufacturing programs to prepare students for the manufacturing workforce.
Manufacturing is a high-demand industry sector in Limestone and Madison counties, and the Modern Manufacturing Program with North AlabamaWorks serves to help ease student’s entry into the workforce.
The Modern Manufacturing Program is designed to provide high school students with career pathways into the rapidly growing manufacturing industry.
North AlabamaWorks stresses the importance to Alabama’s economy of schools to preparing their students for the manufacturing workforce.
On Wednesday, Aug. 17, industry representatives and school leaders met at the Alabama Robotics Technology Park with representatives from North AlabamaWorks to officially launch the Modern Manufacturing Program.
The Limestone County Career Technical Center will serve as a pilot program for MMP.
The center is partnering with industry leaders and North AlabamaWorks to bring state-of-the-art training to students, including virtual reality training.
“This is the result of an ongoing initiative to provide unique opportunities for our students while supporting the efforts of workforce and economic development,” said Dr. John Wilson, Director of the Limestone County Career Technical Center. “We are tremendously thankful for the support of all stakeholders and can’t wait to see the student outcomes of this program.”
As the program grows in the four pilot schools, it will be expanded into additional schools across North Alabama.
The MMP allows local students to have the opportunity to gain hands-on training while in high school, preparing them for entry into the workforce or further training or education following graduation.
This program will allow students to leave high school with multiple industry certifications and a diversity of employable skills.
“Modern Manufacturing graduates are qualified to start their careers at a very young age and at higher wages than many high school and college graduates with unlimited potential for growth and without the burden of college debt,” said Candace Williams, Communications and Outreach Programs Manager for North AlabamaWorks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.