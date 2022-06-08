Carillon Oaks Athens, LLC, submitted an application to the State Health Planning and Development Agency to construct and operate a 39-bed specialty care assisted living facility in Limestone County, Ala., pursuant to the June 1, 2021, Statistical Update to the 2020-2023 Alabama State Health Plan.
The cost of the proposed project would be more than $9 million.
This proposal is under consideration by the SHPDA, pursuant to the provisions of Title 22, Chapter 21, Article 9, Code of Alabama, 1975 and could result in the issuance of a Certificate of Need.
Interested parties who wish to submit written statements or indicate a desire to appear before the Certificate of Need Review Board, must do so by July 15, 2022, and provide a copy of statements to Frank Holden, a consultant with Holden, LLC, at 283 Shades Crest Road, Birmingham, AL 35226.
The application number is AK2022-025.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.