Former Athens City School Administrator William Richard “Rick” Carter was sentenced Wednesday to 66 months in a federal prison. His sentence is to begin on October 5, 2022.
In addition to the five and half year sentence, Carter will have three years of supervised release upon completion of his sentence. Carter has also been ordered to pay $1,303,514.28 in restitution.
Carter was found guilty in March of this year after a four-week trial for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft for his involvement in a scheme to fraudulently enroll students in public virtual schools and then falsely reporting those students to Alabama State Department of Education.
The case was investigated by the FBI and the United States Department of Educations' Office of Inspector General.
Former Athens City School Administrator Rick Carter was sentenced to 66 months in federal prison this morning. This is a developing story and more details are currently being gathered by the Athens News Courier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.