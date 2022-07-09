I can’t tell you how many conversations that I have had recently with folks about trends that seem to come back around after a couple decade hiatus. In the motor world, Dodge has brought back the retro design of both the Challenger and Charger. Recently, bell-bottom and ‘Mom’ jeans made a fashion comeback, as did leather jackets and mirror sunglasses. Papasan chairs, swag lamps, and other retro furnishings are again gracing living rooms everywhere.
I’ve mentioned a few times how home vegetable gardening is a rising trend reminiscent of the victory gardens of World War II, but some of the vegetables in these gardens are also throwbacks. Heirloom varieties are coveted as compared to modern hybrids, and back to basics veggies are sprouting up in abundance in home vegetable gardens. Among these staple veggies is cauliflower.
Long before home vegetable gardening took off, cauliflower was being cultivated in Cyprus during the Middle Ages. It eventually made it to Europe by the 1600s and was said to be a favorite on the table of Louis XIV. My earliest recollection of cauliflower was the boil-in-the-bag version smothered in cheese that I would have a stand-off with my mother over eating. For the record, she won – always.
Now, cauliflower is the “It” vegetable, being the gluten friendly alternative to pizza crust and a healthy substitute for rice. It is being roasted, grilled, mashed, sauteed, and breaded, fried and covered in wing sauce. Arguably, the breaded and fried dish is a little less healthy, especially because some calorie-laden blue cheese dressing is essential, but pound for pound it is a versatile veggie that’s worth a look.
Cauliflower has one of the earliest fall planting dates for vegetables, beginning July 15th and going through to August 30th. Part of the cabbage family, along with broccoli, Brussels sprouts, and kohlrabi, it is a cool-season crop that prefers a well-drained sandy soil with plenty of organic matter (compost).
At planting, incorporate a balanced fertilizer such as 13-13-13. These crops may suffer from boron deficiency, especially in sandy soils. This is evident when the head does not begin to form. To avoid this, add one tablespoon of borax to a gallon of water and sprinkle just an ounce around each plant.
Although these crops may be directly seeded into the soil, transplants are generally more successful. Set transplants 18 to 24 inches apart within rows leaving 3 to 4 feet between rows. Harvest when the heads are tight. Overly mature heads become loose as flowers begin to open.
White cauliflower is still the most popular, however, there are also purple, orange and green cultivars.
Suggested white varieties include Early Snowball, Snow Crown, and White Passion. Orange varieties get the color from beta carotene making them rich in Vitamin A. They have a milder and sweeter flavor than the white and keep their color well during the cooking process. Try Orange Bouquet, Cheddar, Flame Star or Orange Blast.
Purple cauliflower gets its unique coloring from anthocyanins which have been found to be dietary antioxidants. Graffiti, Depurple, Sicilian Violet, Purple Cape and Violet Queen can be used in any cauliflower recipe but will bring a striking element to any dish they are used in.
Green cauliflower is also known as Broccoflower due to the green hue of the curd (florets). They are not crumbly like the white varieties, having more of a fibrous, broccoli-like texture. Varieties include Green Goddess, Alverda, and Chartreuse. Also green, but considered Romanesco cauliflower, Veronica Romanesco and Green Snowy are unique in that the curd is not domed like the others, but exhibit a conical shape. They have a slightly nutty flavor and are excellent when roasted.
My tastebuds finally developed which was aided by my mom deciding on making a homemade cauliflower dish that quickly became a family favorite. This is my mom, Alice’s Baked Cauliflower with Cheese recipe.
Baked Cauliflower with Cheese
1 head cauliflower, cut into florets
3 tablespoons butter
3 tablespoons flour
¼ teaspoon salt
1-1/2 cups milk
1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
¼ cup dry bread crumbs
Cook cauliflower florets in boiling, salted water for 15 minutes.
Melt butter in a saucepan; stir in flour and salt until combined.
Add milk and cook, stirring constantly, until mixture thickens. Add half the grated cheese and stir until cheese melts.
Arrange cauliflower in baking dish and cover with cheese sauce. Sprinkle with mixture of remaining cheese and bread crumbs.
Bake at 350° until topping browns, approximately 25-30 minutes.
Enjoy!
