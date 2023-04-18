Students at Cedar Hill Elementary recently created personal get well cards and well wishes for Huntsville Police Department Officer Albert Morin. On Monday afternoon those uplifting messages of love and support were delivered to Officer Morin as he continues to recover at home.
North Alabama Drug Task Force Commander Lt. Scott Widner and Deputy Commander Sgt. Joe Kennington delivered the students’ messages to Officer Morin. The Huntsville Police Department shared the special moment on social media and thanked the students of Cedar Hill Elementary.
