Craving a mater' sandwich? Come down to the Athens Farmer's Market Saturday, July 23, where they will be celebrating Tomato Sandwich Day. The market committee will be on hand giving away free sandwiches and drinks, while supplies last. Saturday's market in sponsored by AMBL Studios.
This week there will be music from The Silver Silo's from 9-11 A.M. The Master Gardeners will be at the market answering any questions you may have. A kids activity is also planned.
The following vendors are scheduled for Saturday's market.
Growers
• King Family Farm - tomatoes, okra, peas, cucumbers, squash, zucchini, jalapeños, canned goods, brown eggs.
• Hines Family Farm - red tomatoes, green tomatoes, pink tomatoes, purple tomatoes, orange tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, canning tomato boxes, squash, zucchini, bell peppers, jalapeños
• Sweetgrass Farm - pastured pork, grass fed beef, cut flowers, blackberries, blueberries, and figs
• Hays Mill Farm - whole chicken, eggs, and pork
• S&J Produce - variety of local produce
• Pea Ridge Farm - honeydew melon, cantaloupe, and other local produce
• Moon & Stars Honey - local honey in a variety of sizes and creamed honey
• Craig Family Farm - blueberries
• Simple Pond Farm – fresh flower arrangements
• Hanna Holler Farm - meats and produce
Prepared Food
• Black Dog Grounds & Sounds- lattes and fresh squeezed lemonades
• Tutt & Tutts - Relish our Relish, garlic pickles, Relish our Dressing, cheese chips , sour cream cornbread, and chess pies.
• Aquanette's Fried Pies – homemade fried pies in a variety of flavors
• Jasmine Julian – freeze dried candy
• Lisa's Lovin' Oven - pies, mini pies, scones, s’mores brownies, and cookies
• Carrie's Kitchen - apple oatmeal streusel muffins, lemon poppyseed muffins, rosemary garlic bread, baguettes, multigrain bread, yeast rolls, lemon velvet cake, chocolate chip pecan cookie bars, baklava, orange pound cake, pecan wedding cookies, lemon zucchini almond bread
Artisans
• Flirty Flame Candles - candles, melts, room sprays
• Patio Pet - concrete outdoor decor
• The Greenhouse Candles - hand poured soy candles and melts
• Nix Nax & Baubles - handcrafted beaded jewelry
• The Tiedeye - custom tie dye shirts
The Athens Farmers Market is open Saturday from 8 A.M. until noon. It is located at 409 W. Green Street in Athens.
