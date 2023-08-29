Saturday, Aug. 26, was National Dog Day and the love and appreciation for iAcademy at Athens Elementary’s facility dog, Eli, came early. Students and staff celebrated their beloved pooch the day prior to the official day.
Eli, the gentle and cuddly 5-year-old labradoodle, is entering his fourth year at the school. He offers comfort and support while helping to reducing stress levels.
According to Athens City Schools, “His presence helps to foster a safe, calm, and loving environment where students are open, engaged, and ready to learn, each and every day.”
