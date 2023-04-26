A new record was set Tuesday at Celebrity Waiters Night at Applebee’s in Athens. The annual fundraiser for the City of Athens Relay for Life team raised $4,480 in just three hours. This year’s Celebrity Waiters Night was in memory of City Councilman Frank Travis and Kathy Cothren who died from cancer last spring. Both were former celebrity waiters and relay team members.
A photo of Travis and Cothren was placed on a table at the event. The photo served as a reminder of the impact cancer has on families and the community and the importance of the night’s event.
“We heard all these stories from diners and Applebee’s staff who have been impacted by cancer,” Hollman said. “Then you see a community — the Athens and Limestone County community — come out and support fighting cancer, that’s inspiring. Kathy and Frank would be proud we set a new record tonight.”
Familiar faces donned matching aprons and waited tables for tips to support Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society. Athens Ronnie Marks was one of the waiters, and he was joined by community advocate Laverne Gilbert, Athens football Coach Cody Gross, Athens Band Director Ty Parker, East Limestone Band Director Jennifer Janzen, Athens Firefighter Brandon “Perm” Joyce, Fox 54 reporter Jasamine Byrd, and Kathy Cothren’s daughter Sherie Prier.
Several travelers were surprised to have the Mayor waiting on them as they stopped in Athens for dinner. One couple, Brad and Laurie Ardner, stopped in Athens on their way back to Minnesota.
“I saw the waiters with the matching aprons and all the community excitement, and I finally figured out what was going on,” said Laurie Ardner, a 12-year breast cancer survivor. “This is wonderful.”
Brad Ardner showed a tattoo on his arm, a pink breast cancer awareness ribbon in honor of his wife. When Mayor Marks asked if they travel through Athens often, they said they do come through the area. He gave them a card and told them to come by City Hall next time and he would treat them to coffee.
Before they headed on toward Minnesota, they left Mayor Marks a generous tip and thanked this community for its efforts.
“That experience reminded all of us why we continue to support the fight against cancer,” Athens Relay for Life Team Captain Holly Hollman said. “Cancer can impact anyone, anytime, anywhere. This couple who has been impacted by cancer happened to stop in Athens on the night we were raising money to fight cancer. How special is that?”
At past Celebrity Waiter events, the waiters competed to see who could raise the most money. This year, the competition wasn’t promoted but Hollman said that the waiters still “got spirited” about raising the most money.
This year’s top three earners were Mayor Ronnie Marks, Sherie Prier, and Laverne Gilbert.
Those who were unable to attend but would like to donate can mail their donations to: :
City of Athens Relay for Life Team
Captain Holly Hollman
P.O. Box 562
Athens, AL 35612
“We couldn’t have been as successful tonight without all of our Celebrity Waiters and the support of Applebee’s,” Hollman said. “The restaurant’s staff wore purple, the awareness color for all cancers, and they dealt with a large crowd for about three hours. Tonight, is just an example of why Athens and Limestone County are special.”
