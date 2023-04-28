The Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce held its annual Membership Meeting Gala Thursday evening at the Limestone County Event Center. The Chamber honored local business and community leaders. They also welcomed as the keynote speaker Larry Leopard, a Limestone County resident and the Associate Director, Technical, Marshall Space Flight Center.
The Chamber Gala is a chance for individuals to be recognized for their outstanding contributions to the community through the Community Awards. This year’s Excellence in Public Service award was posthumously dedicated to Helen Greenhaw by the winner, Holly Hollman.
“This year’s winner was just so gracious and wanted to dedicate their award to someone else — the true definition of selflessness and integrity,” Chamber President Pammie Jimmar said. “This year’s winner is dedicating this honor to Helen Greenhaw — who was a beloved community member, who was teacher in the Athens City School District for 33 years.”
Hollman accepted the award on behalf of the Greenhaw family, which was unable to attend.
Other Community Award winners are as follows.
• Business Person of the Year Award- Tony McCormack
• Young Professional of the Year- Caroline Canestrari
• Executive Leadership Award- Lauren Marsh
• Community Hero Award- Jannifer Matthews
In his keynote speech, Larry Leopard highlighted the important role Limestone County has played in the success of the Marshall Space Flight Center.
“Limestone County is a large, large part of our success. Of the 2,200 civil servants who wear the NASA government badge, nearly 1,000 of those live and play in Limestone County,” he said.
Attendees were treated with a glimpse into upcoming Artemis missions and Marshall Space Flight’s Center role in returning man to the surface of the moon in 2024 as well as a groundbreaking mission to Mars planned for 2028 that will bring samples back from Mars.
The Annual Membership Meeting and Gala also sees the ceremonial passing of the gavel. Chairman William Ming introduced the incoming Chairwoman Stephanie Gerstman.
