The Greater-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce and Athens State University host a political forum for local candidates, April 21.

 Taylor Lane/the news courier

On Thursday, April 21, the Greater-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce and Athens State University hosted a political forum for local candidates.

The event happened at McCandless Hall in the heart of campus and was moderated by WAAY 31 Anchor Olivia Schueller.

Participants were as follows:

Limestone County Commission District 1 candidates:

  • Bill Boldin, Republican
  • Daryl Sammet, Republican

Limestone County Commission District 3 candidates:

  • Derrick Gatlin, Republican
  • Matthew Williamson, Republican

District Attorney, 39th Judicial Circuit candidates:

  • Lucas J. Beaty, Republican
  • Brian C.T. Jones, Republican

District Court Judge, Place No. 2 candidates:

  • Britley Leonard Brown, Republican
  • Dale Bryant, Republican
  • Jennifer Castro, Republican
  • David T. Puckett, Republican

Limestone County Sheriff candidates:

  • Chris Carter, Republican
  • Jeff Kilpatrick, Republican
  • Joshua McLaughlin, Republican
  • Eric Redd, Republican
  • Fred Sloss, Republican

Limestone County Board of Education, District 3 candidates:

  • Ronald R. Christ, Jr., Republican
  • Johnny Stephens, Republican

The forum can be viewed on the Chamber Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/701252059.

