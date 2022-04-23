On Thursday, April 21, the Greater-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce and Athens State University hosted a political forum for local candidates.
The event happened at McCandless Hall in the heart of campus and was moderated by WAAY 31 Anchor Olivia Schueller.
Participants were as follows:
Limestone County Commission District 1 candidates:
- Bill Boldin, Republican
- Daryl Sammet, Republican
Limestone County Commission District 3 candidates:
- Derrick Gatlin, Republican
- Matthew Williamson, Republican
District Attorney, 39th Judicial Circuit candidates:
- Lucas J. Beaty, Republican
- Brian C.T. Jones, Republican
District Court Judge, Place No. 2 candidates:
- Britley Leonard Brown, Republican
- Dale Bryant, Republican
- Jennifer Castro, Republican
- David T. Puckett, Republican
Limestone County Sheriff candidates:
- Chris Carter, Republican
- Jeff Kilpatrick, Republican
- Joshua McLaughlin, Republican
- Eric Redd, Republican
- Fred Sloss, Republican
Limestone County Board of Education, District 3 candidates:
- Ronald R. Christ, Jr., Republican
- Johnny Stephens, Republican
The forum can be viewed on the Chamber Vimeo at https://vimeo.com/701252059.
