The quirkiest and smallest Mardi Gras Parade in the South took place on Fat Tuesday in historic Downtown Athens.
“We are pleasantly surprised – by far the biggest turnout we’ve ever had,” Athens Arts League President Garth Lovvorn said.
The Athens Arts League’s Mardi Gras Parade with a Purpose made its way down Marion and Washington Streets Tuesday evening.
Participants decorated shopping carts or “buggie floats” for the theme “Chariots of Fire” and tossed beads to the crowd. They also collected canned goods for the LCCI Food Bank – the purpose behind the celebratory parade.
Prior to the start of the parade, Tubano Thunder, the drumming group from the Boys and Girls Club, performed at the Courthouse followed by the The Athens High School Jazz Band. The Athens Mayor’s Youth Commission helped kids make masks at High Cotton Arts.
Leading this year’s parade was the Second Line Jazz Band from Elkmont and West Limestone. The Lion’s Club also joined in on the fun by bringing their popular kiddie train.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.