Tickets for the popular Athens Main Street Chocolate Walk go on sale at noon, Jan. 25, and if history repeats itself, they won’t last long.
The self-guided event begins at the Athens Main Street office, 107 N. Jefferson St., where walkers pick up their pre-paid tickets, a map to participating business and their bag to collect chocolate confections. Those businesses will also offer special deals during the day of the event.
The $7 tickets are limited to the first 300 purchasers and in 2021 sold out within 48 hours. Ticket holders who visit all of the participating businesses can enter to win $25 “Love Bucks” that can be redeemed at a downtown business.
The event takes place 1-6 p.m., Feb. 5. Tickets can be purchased only through Eventbrite. A processing fee is added to each ticket purchase. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/238540540177.
