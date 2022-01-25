Choc Walk

Ticket holders for the annual Athens Main Street Chocolate Walk visit a participating business in 2021. Tickets for the 2022 event go on sale at noon, Jan. 25.

 Courtesy photo

Tickets for the popular Athens Main Street Chocolate Walk go on sale at noon, Jan. 25, and if history repeats itself, they won’t last long.

The self-guided event begins at the Athens Main Street office, 107 N. Jefferson St., where walkers pick up their pre-paid tickets, a map to participating business and their bag to collect chocolate confections. Those businesses will also offer special deals during the day of the event.

The $7 tickets are limited to the first 300 purchasers and in 2021 sold out within 48 hours. Ticket holders who visit all of the participating businesses can enter to win $25 “Love Bucks” that can be redeemed at a downtown business.

The event takes place 1-6 p.m., Feb. 5. Tickets can be purchased only through Eventbrite. A processing fee is added to each ticket purchase. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/238540540177.

