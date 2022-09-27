Christina Jones, Athens High School senior, was recently selected as the 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Limestone County.
Distinguished Young Women was founded in 1958 and is the largest and oldest national scholarship program for high school girls promoting academics, leadership, and talent. It offers scholarship opportunities at the local, state, and national level.
“Participants from Limestone, Morgan, and Lawrence Counties were evaluated in scholastics, interviews, talent, fitness, and self expression” during the Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama Competition earlier this month, said Athens City Schools in a press release.
Jones received $700 in scholarships, a medallion, and more for her selection. In January, she will participate in the Distinguished Young Women State Competition.
Earlier this year, Jones represented Athens High School at Girls State and later represented Alabama at Girls Nation.
After returning from Girls Nation, Jones told The News Courier, “don’t ever be afraid to speak up for what you believe in. Surround yourself with people who make you want to be better. You never know if you don’t try. Try everything, and try your best.”
