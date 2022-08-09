Local student Christina Jones recently had the opportunity to travel to D.C. and participate in Girls Nation.
Upon returning, she reflected on her experience with The News Courier.
The highlight of Jones’ experience was experiencing Capitol Hill.
“Meeting Alabama’s senators, as well as seeing so many high-profile senators, was so surreal. I’m still in shock,” said Jones. “I most definitely want to intern at Capitol Hill now. I also got chills seeing the Supreme Court. That was so amazing.”
While Jones’ had many experiences while at Girls Nation, three takeaways stuck with her the most.
“Don’t ever be afraid to speak up for what you believe in. Surround yourself with people who make you want to be better. You never know if you don’t try. Try everything, and try your best,” said Jones.
She believes Girls State and Girls Nation both have equipped her for a promising future career.
“The connections and friendships I’ve made from both will help me with internships, jobs, etc. in the future, and I’m so thankful and excited for that,” said Jones.
At Girls State, Jones was surrounded by other participants who understood what it meant to live in Alabama, how its government works, and how the people here live. However, at Girls Nation she was with students from all over.
“At Girls Nation there were girls from 48 different states with different ideals, thought processes, etc. so it was super interesting to hear about them and their state values and what they knew/thought about Alabama,” said Jones.
She encourages students in the class of 2024 to participate in State and Nation if given the opportunity.
“If your school offers you the opportunity to go to Girls State, please take it,” said Jones. “Even if your school doesn’t offer it still find a way to go because you never know … you could be going to D.C., too.”
