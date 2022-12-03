Large crowds gathered along Athens’ traditional parade route Thursday evening for the 2022 Athens Limestone Christmas Parade. The “Christmas in Candyland” theme sparked joy and creativity in the over 170 entries to this year’s parade.
Serving as Grand Marshal this year was the family of the late Betty Christopher. Christopher was a long time community leader who spent 19 years organizing and helping with the annual Christmas Parade. This year’s parade was dedicated to her memory.
The Revenue Commission Office entered this year’s grand prize float. Their North Pole Candy Carnival bustled with activity as elves frolicked on the many moving carnival rides. The float featured a rotating ferris wheel, a working teeter-totter, and a peppermint carousel.
The parade featured the marching bands from both Athens and Limestone County Schools as well as the Miss Merry Christmas from each public and private schools.
Crowds endured the cold as temperatures dipped into the lower thirties just to make sure they saw Santa and Mrs. Claus. Despite a social media report to the contrary, Santa and Mrs. Claus did appear in the parade. The jolly couple was in a gorgeous horse drawn carriage driven by Stan Smith.
The 2022 Athens-Limestone County Christmas Parade was presented by Bryant Bank. The parade committee included several community partners including the Limestone County Commission, City of Athens, Athens-Limestone County Chamber of Commerce, Limestone County Economic Development Association, Athens Main Street, and Athens Rotary Club.
