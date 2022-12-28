For the first time since the pandemic, Limestone Manor and Limestone Lodge held their Christmas Open Houses. Residents were treated with special guests and activities leading up to Christmas.
Limestone Manor and Limestone Lodge Executive Director Delois Bailey said, “Over the last few years we have learned to celebrate all Holidays a little different. Christmas at the Manor/Lodge in the past has always been all about the residents and families coming together and spreading Christmas joy and love throughout the community.
“This year we were able to come back together with our Christmas Open Houses. The residents were blessed this year as well with all the schools, church and other groups coming in to spread love. We are forever grateful. Please feel free to contact us if you want to come in and volunteer.”
The Athens Bible School Beta Club stopped by to sing Christmas carols and the PTO from Athens Renaissance School delivered Christmas goodies. Many businesses and organizations participated in the Christmas Open House including L& B entertainment, Hospice of North Alabama, Aveanna Home Health, CenterWell Home Health, Legacy Grove Community, Freedom Church, Lindsay Lane Church, Athens High School, Gifts for the Elderly Outreach, and Burke’s Outlet
April Southers offered her talents by decorating the Limestone Manor/Lodge community.
