The Athens City Council voted Monday to included Monday, July 3, 2023, to the City’s FY 2023 calendar giving their employees a full four day weekend to celebrate Independence Day.
Much of Monday’s agenda centered around a list of public hearings to zone property south of Huntsville Brownsferry Road between U.S. Hwy 31 and I65. The parcels were recently annexed into the City of Athens by the City Council.
The Council approved the following public hearings Monday.
• A public hearing relating to the zoning approval for the sale of alcohol in the City of Athens by Aimbridge Hospitality, LLC, dba: Hampton Inn (ownership change) located at 1222 Kelli Drive in Athens.
• Public hearing relating to the zoning approval for the sale of alcohol in the City of Athens by Elizabeth’s Cocina Mexicana & Bar, LLC (new business) at 616 Highway 31, Suite B in Athens.
• Public hearing and ordinance zoning +/- 27.36 acres belonging to William J Burchfield and Karen Ann Burchfield to EST (Estate Residential and Agricultural District), located on the south side of Huntsville Brownsferry Road, approximately 2,700’ west of I65 in Athens.
• Public hearing and ordinance zoning +/- 1.86 acres belonging to Karen Ann Burchfield to EST (Estate Residential and Agricultural District) located on the south side of Huntsville Brownsferry Road, approximately 2, 950’ west of I65 in Athens.
• Public hearing and ordinance rezoning +/-7.5 acres belonging to Goodwyn Mills and Cawood, LLC, from INST (Institutional District) to B-2 (General Business District) located on the east side of US Hwy 31 N, approximately 1,350’ north of the intersection of US Hwy 31 and east Pryor Street in Athens.
• Public hearing and ordinance rezoning =/- 114.2 acres belonging to Henderson Development Group, LLC, from C-PUD (Conventional Planned Unit Development) to R-1-1 (Low density Single Family Residential District), located on the south side of Pepper Road, approximately 2,600’ east of Line Road in Athens.
• Public hearing and ordinance zoning +/- 26.3 acres belonging to Roger Wayne Miller to EST (Estate Residential and Agricultural District) located on the south side of Huntsville Brownsferry Road, approximately 2,400’ west of I65 in Athens.
• Public hearing and ordinance to zone +/- 30.04 acres belonging to Timothy A. Miller to EST (Estate Residential and Agricultural District) on the south side of Huntsville Brownsferry Road, approximately 3,400’ west of I65 in Athens.
The Council also approved the following agenda items.
Consent calendar
• Approve travel expenses for personnel of the Electric Department.
• Approve the purchase of a Panasonic 13,000 lumen, laser LCD projector and a Dalite 9’6” fixed frame screen for the City Council chambers in an amount not to exceed $34,000 including installation.
• Authorize the Mayor to issue a purchase order to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to purchase two (2) 2011 flatbed diesel dump trucks for $30,000 each for the Street Department.
• Approve a “Restaurant Retail Liquor” alcohol license for D and L Seafood and Grill, LLC, at 229 French Farms Blvd, Suite L, Athens– upgrading to liquor from beer and wine.
• Approve a “Restaurant Retail Liquor” alcohol license for Thee Salty Cod at 309 West Market Street in Athens (new business).
• Approve the purchase of three state bid vehicles, two 2023 Chevrolet 2500 two-wheel drive trucks with service bodies and one Chevrolet Tahoe, from Donahue Chevrolet at a cost of $165,380.50 for the Gas Department.
Regular meeting
• Approve the FY 2024 Electric Department budget.
• Authorize the Electric Department Manager, contingent upon final FY 24 budget approval, to award contracts for FY 2024 Line Clearance and Tree Maintenance.
• Authorize the Street Department to construct drainage, sidewalk and streetscape improvements on South Marion Street, extending from East Green Street to East South Street in front of the Old Black Bear Brewery not to exceed $45,000.
• Authorize the Mayor to apply for the U.S. Department of Transportation “USDOT FY23 Safe Streets and Roads for All Funding (SS4A)” program from the federal Highway Administration for the update of a new comprehensive safety action transportation plan.
• Passed a resolution accepting the dedication of real property at Links at Canebrake as a public right of way that will allow for a garbage truck turnaround.
• Passed a resolution designating Monday, July 3, 2023 as an additional holiday for FY 2023.
The city’s homeless problem was at the forefront of the discussion following the business portion of the meeting. Look for full coverage later this week in the News Courier.
