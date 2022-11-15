Paving progress
The Athens City Council awarded the bid Monday night for the bituminous plant mix paving contract to Grayson Carter and Sons, Inc. The awarded amount includes paving for the following streets for the 2023 fiscal year. The council can amend the plan if they approve. The bid amount was the lowest bid at $2,587,640.13 and will be funded from the City of Athens Gas Tax and Capital Infrastructure Fund.

District 1

• Holland East- selected streets

• Linton Road

• Oakdale Road

• Frazier Street

District 2

South Madison Street

6th Street

Piney Creek Drive

Founders Circle

Portions of Summit Lakes

District 3

Allyn Street

Plato Jones (Hine Street to Lucas Street)

Levert (Highway 72 to 3rd Street)

Strain Road West

Strain Road East

Luke Street

District 4

Kings Drive

West Hobbs Street

West Gate Subdivision

Campbell Subdivision

Lucas Ferry

District 5

Pryor Street West– (Jefferson Street to Hine Street)

North Madison

Houston

3rd Avenue

Alice/Springer/Newton

Green Street West

South Street

Lee Street

