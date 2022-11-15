The Athens City Council awarded the bid Monday night for the bituminous plant mix paving contract to Grayson Carter and Sons, Inc. The awarded amount includes paving for the following streets for the 2023 fiscal year. The council can amend the plan if they approve. The bid amount was the lowest bid at $2,587,640.13 and will be funded from the City of Athens Gas Tax and Capital Infrastructure Fund.
District 1
• Holland East- selected streets
• Linton Road
• Oakdale Road
• Frazier Street
District 2
South Madison Street
6th Street
Piney Creek Drive
Founders Circle
Portions of Summit Lakes
District 3
Allyn Street
Plato Jones (Hine Street to Lucas Street)
Levert (Highway 72 to 3rd Street)
Strain Road West
Strain Road East
Luke Street
District 4
Kings Drive
West Hobbs Street
West Gate Subdivision
Campbell Subdivision
Lucas Ferry
District 5
Pryor Street West– (Jefferson Street to Hine Street)
North Madison
Houston
3rd Avenue
Alice/Springer/Newton
Green Street West
South Street
Lee Street
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.