The City of Athens has approved the operation of medical cannabis dispensing sites. Councilman Chris Seibert abstained from voting on the ordinance.
“If you vote for this ordinance, it does not necessarily mean that Athens will receive a dispensary. Currently, the commission is only allowing four dispensary licenses. That would mean a licensee could only operate up to three sites. That puts a real limit on the actual number of dispensaries in the state,” city attorney Shane Black said.
Council member Harold Wales voiced concerns regarding the lack of wording on enforcement but after talking to residents and family, decided to support the ordinance.
Wales said, “I want to protect our city. I don’t ever want to see it where it is so easy to be able to get this drug, and that’s what it is, without all the boxes being checked. My family has been touched with cancer and so many things. Even they have encouraged me to support this. I am going to support this even though I have voiced my concerns.”
“Alabama legislation only allows it for medicinal purposes and not recreational use,” council president Chris Seibert said.
At the end of the work session, the city council went into an executive session to discuss threatened or pending litigation.
The council also approved the following:
Consent agenda
• Resolution approving travel/education expenses for personnel of the Mayor’s Office.
• Resolution approving the purchase of a 2022 John Deere BA84C Angle Broom from Trigreen Equipment to be purchased at a cost not to exceed $8,000.
• Resolution approving an Off Premises Lounge Retail Liquor- Class I alcohol license for Shri Shani Sai Inc, dba: USA Mini Mart, 17785 US Highway 72 W in Athens.
Regular meeting agenda
• Resolution approving a new Solid Waste Transfer Station facility located at 16100 BFI Lane in Athens.
• Resolution affirming the Planning Commission’s Future Land Use and Development Plan.
• Resolution concerning 2022-23 municipal appropriations for various governmental agencies and purposes.
• Athens-Limestone Public Library- $130,000
• Houston Memorial Library- $25,000
• Up to $10,000 in connection with maintenance of the public library and museum.
• Healthcare Authority- $25,000
• Resolution concerning 2022-23 municipal appropriations/contracts and third-party non-governmental entities.
• Dr. Robert Pittman-$7,500
• Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama- $20,000
• Athens-Limestone Tourism Association- $95,000
• Athens- Limestone Beautification Board- $6,000
• Athens-Limestone County AALB- $27,000
• Athens-Limestone Family Resource Center- $22,000
• Athens-Limestone Learn to Read- $10,000
• Athens Main Street- $50,000
• Mental Health Center North Central Alabama- $15,000
• Athens Limestone County Child Advocacy Center- $10,000
• Alabama Veterans Museum- $20,000
• Athens-Limestone ARC- $8,000
• Athens-Limestone Community Association- $12,000
• Retired and Senior Volunteer Program- $7,000
• Ordinance authorizing the operation of medical cannabis dispensing sites.
• Resolution authorizing the Public Works Director to enter into a purchase agreement for a large format pigment printer from The Lioce Group at a cost not to exceed $10,000. The cost will be shared between Athens Public Works and Athens Wastewater Department.
• Resolution to adopt an organizational chart for the Water Services Department which includes 61 regular status positions.
• Resolution to adopt the job descriptions of the following for the Water Services Department:
• Distribution & Collection Inspector, Grade 16
• Wastewater Collection Crew Leader, Grade 17
• Water Distribution Crew Leader, Grade 17
• Assistant Manager of Logistics, Grade 19
• Ordinance amending Ordinance Number 888 to add the following job titles to the Water Services Department.
• Distribution & Collection Inspector
• Wastewater Collection Crew Leader
• Water Distribution Crew Leader
• Assistant Manager of Logistics
• Deputy Director
• Delete the job title of Capital Improvement Program Manager for the Water Services.
• Approve the Mayor to enter into an agreement with former municipal judge Don Mansell for a severance payment of $43,000 related to his service as Athens municipal judge.
